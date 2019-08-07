PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Down 7.2% After Earnings Miss

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) traded down 7.2% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.20, 1,109,515 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 553% from the average session volume of 170,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.98 million, a P/E ratio of -74.84 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PAR Technology Company Profile (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

