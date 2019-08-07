Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $399.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.39 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Papa John’s Int’l updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.00-1.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.00-1.20 EPS.

PZZA stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.60. 486,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,357. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $60.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is currently 67.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 114,061 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $6,009,874.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,239,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,829,623.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 3,451,413 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $157,487,975.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,509,583 shares in the company, valued at $251,402,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,765,557 shares of company stock worth $173,644,058 over the last 90 days. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,640,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.