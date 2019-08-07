Pakcoin Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded flat against the dollar. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $103,796.00 and $136.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pakcoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io . Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pakcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pakcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.