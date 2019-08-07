Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) Raises Dividend to GBX 17.03 Per Share

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.03 ($0.22) per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Pagegroup’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:PAGE traded up GBX 15.20 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 455.40 ($5.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,502. Pagegroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 627.50 ($8.20). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 476.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06.

Get Pagegroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAGE. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 495 ($6.47) price target on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 577.22 ($7.54).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.