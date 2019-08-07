Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) Raises Dividend to GBX 17.03 Per Share

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.03 ($0.22) per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Pagegroup’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:PAGE traded up GBX 15.20 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 455.40 ($5.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,502. Pagegroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 627.50 ($8.20). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 476.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAGE. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 495 ($6.47) price target on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 577.22 ($7.54).

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

