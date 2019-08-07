Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.13 Million

Brokerages expect that Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) will post sales of $364.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $359.26 million to $369.00 million. Pacific Ethanol posted sales of $370.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific Ethanol.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.12 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%.

PEIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEIX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,593. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pacific Ethanol has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 46,240 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 197,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 97,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 22.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 79,403 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

