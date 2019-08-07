Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Owens & Minor updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.60-0.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. 6,438,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.98. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $18.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 159,300.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

