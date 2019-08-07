Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Otter Tail has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 70.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Shares of OTTR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $54.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.20 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

