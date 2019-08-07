Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Purchases 4,840 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.0% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,564.1% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,468,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,207 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17,208.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 729,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,921,000 after acquiring an additional 724,995 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,521.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 704,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,520,000 after acquiring an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,086,000 after acquiring an additional 263,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

ADP traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $163.98. The company had a trading volume of 83,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,630. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

