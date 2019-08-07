Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $62.73. 1,882,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,888,111. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

