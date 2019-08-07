Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Grows Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,700,000 after buying an additional 225,485 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.46. 110,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.41.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

