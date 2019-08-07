Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Buys 2,320 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $52.01. 348,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

