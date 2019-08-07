Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Acquires 1,935 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,993,000 after acquiring an additional 234,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,746,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,657,000 after acquiring an additional 74,131 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,668,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,443,000 after acquiring an additional 122,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,979,000 after acquiring an additional 135,902 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, insider Susan N. Story sold 28,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $3,239,544.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $380,698.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,042,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,556 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,635 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.83.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,449. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.17.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

