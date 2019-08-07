Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Acquires 1,070 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.46 on Wednesday, reaching $270.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,307. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $202.77 and a 1-year high of $323.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.68.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.