Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 200 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,908.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.26 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

NYSE:WTS traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,080. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.17 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.26 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

