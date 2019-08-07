Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in NiSource by 3,964.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 40,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $1,178,209.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,530. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $27.61. 523,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $30.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.23.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.37 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.32.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

