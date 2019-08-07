Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Colfax by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,854,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after acquiring an additional 722,975 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Colfax by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Colfax by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

CFX traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.42. 339,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Colfax Corp has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $908.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $128,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,094.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $309,040.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,679.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,103 shares of company stock worth $967,643. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

