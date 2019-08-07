Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,145 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,460,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,449,000 after buying an additional 1,274,721 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,608,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 95,598 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,614,000 after buying an additional 117,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,840,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $123,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,990.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

