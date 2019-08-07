Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,221 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 129.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 18,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. 795,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,339. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

