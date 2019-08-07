Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 944.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $498,541.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,590.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $72,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,003 shares of company stock worth $1,948,100. Corporate insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,559. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

