Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 442 Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apergy were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APY. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Apergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Apergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apergy by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Apergy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Apergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Apergy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Apergy from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apergy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:APY traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.64. 37,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.18. Apergy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.64 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apergy Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apergy Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY).

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.