Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 204 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,178,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,958,000 after buying an additional 372,002 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 357.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 416,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 325,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,661,000 after purchasing an additional 282,603 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Regency Centers by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 751,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,726,000 after purchasing an additional 256,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 837.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 267,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,021,000 after purchasing an additional 238,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.29. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.87 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price objective on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $76.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other Regency Centers news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

