Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Decreased by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 44,287 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 2.3% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock worth $76,913,375 over the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,499,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,625,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.