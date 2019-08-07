One Group Hospitality (STKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 37.64%. On average, analysts expect One Group Hospitality to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

One Group Hospitality stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,635. The stock has a market cap of $91.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.70. One Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of One Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of One Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. One Group Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

