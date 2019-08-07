Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 119.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 2.3% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 330,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $12,125,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 2,209.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $69.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $92.59.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.13 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total value of $694,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $351,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 140,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,571.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,375 shares of company stock worth $3,291,918. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

