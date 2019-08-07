Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading 6% Higher

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) traded up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.35, 531,134 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 515,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

The company has a market cap of $775.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million. Omeros’s quarterly revenue was up 1271.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Omeros by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

