Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.55. Olin posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Olin had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Olin from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.55.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $228,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,652.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $435,810.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,491.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. FMR LLC grew its position in Olin by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,733,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,325,000 after buying an additional 12,354,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,321,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Olin by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,338,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,351,000 after purchasing an additional 844,972 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,168,000. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. 2,821,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,888. Olin has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

