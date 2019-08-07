Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.77. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) shares last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 219 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $456.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 288,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 73,577 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 357,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 103,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLBK)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

