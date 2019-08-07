Obsidian Energy (OBE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$103.00 million during the quarter.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.33. 10,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,738. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.39. The company has a market cap of $102.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. GMP Securities boosted their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$0.40 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$2.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$3.50 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Obsidian Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.31.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.