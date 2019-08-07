Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) traded down 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.32, 814,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,082,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. GMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.83.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $493.48 million and a P/E ratio of 5.79.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvista Energy Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 19,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$194,526.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $100,563.

About Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.