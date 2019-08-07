Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) Shares Up 12.2%

Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR)’s stock price shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.93, 544,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 307,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Nuvectra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuvectra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

The stock has a market cap of $30.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 million. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 58.23% and a negative net margin of 99.08%. Analysts expect that Nuvectra Corp will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Tranchina bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $31,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvectra during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Nuvectra during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvectra during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Nuvectra by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuvectra by 89.9% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

