NuStar Energy (NS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) will post its Q2 2019 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect NuStar Energy to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NuStar Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 358.21%.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 68,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,931,968.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

