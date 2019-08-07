Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Nucor by 300.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nucor by 46.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $406,292.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,100,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 5,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $327,413.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,276.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.65. 617,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,386. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.