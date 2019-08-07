Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.02-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.Nuance Communications also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.24-0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NUAN. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,603. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.90 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 2.44%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 45,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $789,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,812.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

See Also: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.