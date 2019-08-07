NTM Gold (ASX:NTM) Stock Price Up 15.4%

NTM Gold Ltd (ASX:NTM) rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.05 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.03), approximately 4,906,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,084% from the average daily volume of 414,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.03).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.04. The company has a market cap of $18.53 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

About NTM Gold (ASX:NTM)

NTM Gold Limited engages in the exploration of various mineral properties in Australia. Its principal property is the Redcliffe Gold project covering an area of approximately 170 square kilometers located in the Eastern Goldfields region, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Northern Manganese Limited and changed its name to NTM Gold Limited in November 2016.

