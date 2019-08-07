Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.42 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.14. The company had a trading volume of 200,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.49. Novanta has a 12-month low of $55.68 and a 12-month high of $96.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.98.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.47 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.92%. Novanta’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,482,183.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,460,601.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $2,805,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,506,588.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.