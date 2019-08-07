Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $166-169 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.52 EPS.

Shares of Novanta stock traded down $4.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.14. 200,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,517. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.49. Novanta has a 1 year low of $55.68 and a 1 year high of $96.31.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Novanta had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,482,183.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,601.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $2,805,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,506,588.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

