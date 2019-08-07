Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $166-169 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.52 EPS.
Shares of Novanta stock traded down $4.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.14. 200,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,517. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.49. Novanta has a 1 year low of $55.68 and a 1 year high of $96.31.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Novanta had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,482,183.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,601.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $2,805,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,506,588.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
Read More: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.