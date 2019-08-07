Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.38. Northwest Natural also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.25 to $2.45 EPS.

NWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.30. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.20.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

