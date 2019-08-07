Northpointe Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Northpointe Capital LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.2% of Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,245,566,000 after acquiring an additional 478,988 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,530,000 after acquiring an additional 544,684 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,586,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,778,000 after acquiring an additional 191,120 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,617 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $164.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47. The company has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

