Northpointe Capital LLC Sells 2,331 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Northpointe Capital LLC decreased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 603.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $496,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 11,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $755,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,211. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.