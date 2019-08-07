Northpointe Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 80,417 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 80,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPC. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

Shares of PPC opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

