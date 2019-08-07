Northpointe Capital LLC Invests $716,000 in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,919,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,479,369,000 after purchasing an additional 62,461 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,650,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,097,834,000 after purchasing an additional 359,736 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $506,221,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,062,000 after purchasing an additional 181,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,142,000 after purchasing an additional 96,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $266.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.68.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $266.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.85. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $202.77 and a 12-month high of $323.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

