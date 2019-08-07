Northpointe Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Northpointe Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Textron by 120.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TXT opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Textron had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

