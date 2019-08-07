Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Northern Venture Trust plc (LON:NVT) traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.50 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 63.85 ($0.83), 20,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 288% from the average session volume of 5,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.84).

The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 million and a P/E ratio of 17.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.74.

Northern Venture Trust Company Profile (LON:NVT)

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is making of long-term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted companies. The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth.

