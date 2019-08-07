Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Trading 80% Higher

Nortec Minerals Corp (CVE:NVT) shares traded up 80% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 150,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 236% from the average session volume of 44,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, lithium, copper, and nickel ores. The company holds a 49% interest in the Tammela Project in southern Finland; and an option to earn 80% interest in four exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa, as well as evaluates various opportunities in Ecuador.

