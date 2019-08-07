Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Noodles & Co updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.08-0.16 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.08-0.16 EPS.

Noodles & Co stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 40,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,806. The stock has a market cap of $331.80 million, a PE ratio of 354.50, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.05. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 179,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NDLS. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.