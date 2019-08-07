Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Trading Down 1.1%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 189,567 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,477,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

