Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU)’s share price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.75, 510,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 189% from the average session volume of 176,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.93 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.