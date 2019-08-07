Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

