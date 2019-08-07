Nexus Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001868 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, Nexus has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $14.19 million and approximately $138,117.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 63,971,832 coins. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

