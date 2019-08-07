NexgenRx (CVE:NXG) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of NexgenRx Inc. (CVE:NXG) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, 50,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 163% from the average session volume of 19,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.65, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17.

NexgenRx Company Profile (CVE:NXG)

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans in Canada. It offers prescription drug claims; dental claims; and claims for extended health benefits, as well as provides a health care spending account that offers an amount of money to an individual to pay for health or dental benefits.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for NexgenRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexgenRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.